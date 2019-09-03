Samsung's first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold is expected to finally go on sale in Korea and a few other markets later this month. Even though the Galaxy Gold hasn't started shipping yet, a new report from Bloomberg claims Samsung is currently working on its second foldable phone, which will be unveiled early next year.

As per the report, Samsung's next foldable device will feature a 6.7-inch inner display that will be capable of shrinking to a "compact-sized square" when folded down. The device will also be a lot thinner than the Galaxy Fold and will carry a lower price tag. However, one of the people familiar with the device's development told Bloomberg that its launch will depend on the commercial success of the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung is said to be working with American designer Thom Browne for its next foldable phone, attempting to make it more appealing to a broader audience than just techies. The phone will apparently come with a hole-punch selfie camera, similar to the company's recently launched Galaxy Note 10 series. It will also include two cameras on the outside.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which opens to a squarer aspect ratio when opened, the upcoming 6.7-inch foldable phone from Samsung will be able to run Android apps in their native state without the need for any customization. The report further notes that Samsung is currently testing Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) for the device's inner display. The Galaxy Fold uses a flexible plastic inner display .