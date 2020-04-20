Samsung researchers have created a new "Hand Wash" app for Galaxy Watch users, intended to help users wash their hands for the recommended amount of time and form a daily routine.

Samsung India explained:

The "Hand Wash" app on Galaxy Watch helps users maintain hand hygiene by periodically reminding them about it and ensuring each wash is thorough for the duration of 20 seconds in line with WHO recommended best practices. The app comes with preset reminders which users can customize further based on their needs and schedule. Also, each time the user initiates the wash sequence, the 'Hand Wash' app tracks the time and provides users with haptic feedback after 25 seconds of wash cycle. Five seconds are for turning on the tap and applying soap, while 20 seconds are for actual hand wash. The 'Hand Wash' app also notifies users if they miss any of scheduled pit stops to the wash basin!

Current health advice during the coronavirus pandemic includes a focus on regular handwashing and hand sanitizing. With life becoming more hectic for many, it's easy to lose sight of the smaller things.

Aside from reminders, Samsung's researchers intend the app to foster a healthy and consistent handwashing habit. It automatically tracks daily handwashes and shows the time since last wash on its watch face, nudging users towards regular intervals.

The app and watch face are available to download via Samsung's Galaxy Store.

