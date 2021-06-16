Samsung has started mass production of the industry's first LPDDR5 UFS-based multichip package (uMCP). The new uMCP combines LPDDR5 DRAM with UFS 3.1 NAND storage. It will be available in DRAM capacities ranging from 6GB to 12GB, with storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

Samsung claims this combination will enable users to "immerse themselves in numerous 5G applications that were previously only available on premium flagship models, including advanced photography, graphics-intensive gaming and augmented reality (AR)."

The LPDDR5 interface brings a 50% improvement in DRAM performance over LPDDR4X, while UFS 3.1 doubles NAND flash performance from 1.5 GB/s to 3GB/s over UFS 2.2. Until now, LPDDR5 DRAM has largely been limited to the best Android phones in the flagship segment.