What you need to know
- Samsung has begun mass producing LPDDR5 UFS-based multichip package (uMCP) for smartphones.
- The package integrates Samsung's fastest LPDDR5 DRAM with UFS 3.1 NAND flash storage.
- Samsung says the package will deliver flagship-grade performance to a broader range of smartphone users.
Samsung has started mass production of the industry's first LPDDR5 UFS-based multichip package (uMCP). The new uMCP combines LPDDR5 DRAM with UFS 3.1 NAND storage. It will be available in DRAM capacities ranging from 6GB to 12GB, with storage options from 128GB to 512GB.
Samsung claims this combination will enable users to "immerse themselves in numerous 5G applications that were previously only available on premium flagship models, including advanced photography, graphics-intensive gaming and augmented reality (AR)."
The LPDDR5 interface brings a 50% improvement in DRAM performance over LPDDR4X, while UFS 3.1 doubles NAND flash performance from 1.5 GB/s to 3GB/s over UFS 2.2. Until now, LPDDR5 DRAM has largely been limited to the best Android phones in the flagship segment.
Young-soo Sohn, vice-president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement:
Samsung's new LPDDR5 uMCP is built upon our rich legacy of memory advancements and packaging know-how, enabling consumers to enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming and mixed reality experiences even in lower-tier devices. As 5G-compatible devices become more mainstream, we anticipate that our latest multichip package innovation will accelerate the market transition to 5G and beyond, and help to bring the metaverse into our everyday lives a lot faster.
Besides enabling faster performance, the new uMCP is also said to help improve space efficiency inside smartphones. The package measures only 11.5mm x 13mm, allowing more space for other components such as a larger battery.
Samsung has completed compatibility testing of the new LPDDR5 uMCP with many popular Android OEMs and expects the first devices with the multichip package to arrive later this month. Aside from flagship phones, the uMCP is likely to be used in several upcoming premium mid-rangers as well.
