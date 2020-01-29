What you need to know
- Samsung today unveiled a variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G connectivity.
- The tablet is set to go on sale in South Korea tomorrow for KRW 999,900 ($850).
- There is no word yet on whether the new Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be launched in markets outside of South Korea.
Samsung today announced a 5G-enabled variant of its impressive Galaxy Tab S6 Android tablet, dubbed the Galaxy Tab S6 5G. Aside from 5G connectivity, the new model is no different from the Galaxy Tab S6. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be going on sale in South Korea tomorrow for KRW 999,900 ($850). Consumers who purchase the tablet by March 31 will receive several purchase benefits, including a free Samsung Book Cover keyboard
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 5G is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor as the 4G and Wi-Fi only variants of the tablet. However, instead of the integrated X24 LTE modem, it uses the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. In Korea, the tablet comes in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung hasn't announced any plans of launching the Galaxy Tab S6 5G in global markets yet.
Like the Galaxy Tab S6, the new Tab S6 5G is a multimedia powerhouse. It features a 10.5-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tablet also comes with a built-in S Pen for greater productivity.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 is a premium Android tablet that offers excellent hardware, a gorgeous Super AMOLED display, fantastic battery life, and a versatile S Pen experience. It also happens to be the only proper flagship Android tablet on sale in the U.S. currently, which means it has no real rivals.
