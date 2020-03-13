What you need to know
- Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A70s.
- In addition to the new Android 10 and One UI 2.0 features, the update brings the February 2020 Android security patch as well.
- Samsung has also started pushing the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A70.
Samsung began rolling out the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30 phones last month. The company is now pushing (via SamMobile) the Android 10 update for two more A-series smartphones – Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A70s.
The update for the Galaxy A70 is arriving as version A705FNXXU5BTC2 and includes the February 2020 security patch. Currently, the update is only being rolled out in Ukraine. In the coming weeks, however, we expect the update to become available for Galaxy A70 users in other markets as well.
The One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A70s, on the other hand, arrives as version A707FDDU2CBTC2 and weighs in at 2.0 GB in size. Just like the One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A70, the Galaxy A70s update also comes with the February Android security patch. The update is currently rolling out to users in India, but it is expected to become widely available in other markets within the next few weeks.
To check for the update manually, open the Settings app on your Galaxy A70 or A70s and tap on Software update > Download and install.
