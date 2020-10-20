What you need to know
- The Galaxy A51 has started receiving its One UI 2.5 update.
- The update comes with Wireless DeX support, an enhanced Samsung Keyboard, and new camera features.
- In addition to new features and improvements, the update brings the October 2020 security patch as well.
Samsung has released the One UI 2.5 update for its mid-range Galaxy A51, less than a week after it began pushing the update to the Galaxy A71. As per SamMobile, the update arrives as version A515FXXU4CTJ1 and brings a bunch of new features.
Samsung's One UI 2.5, which made its debut with the Galaxy Note 20 series in August, adds support for Bitmoji stickers on Always On Display, an updated Samsung Keyboard with YouTube search functionality, and the ability to choose the duration of videos in Single Take Mode and video resolution in Pro Video mode. You also get Wireless DeX support and an updated Samsung Messages app that lets you send SOS location-sharing messages to one of your contacts every 30 minutes for 24 hours.
Along with the new One UI 2.5 features, the update includes the October 2020 Android security patch as well. Sadly, the update is currently limited to Galaxy A51 users in Russia. It will likely start expanding to other markets within the next few days. However, if you own the Galaxy A51 5G, you may have to wait slightly longer to receive the update.
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
The Galaxy A51 5G is currently the most affordable Samsung 5G phone on sale in the U.S. It offers a vibrant Super AMOLED display, a decent 48MP main camera, and excellent battery life. The phone is also guaranteed to receive three major Android OS upgrades and regular security updates for up to three years.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 represents the future of wireless VR gaming systems. Here's where to buy one, and all the accessories you'll need for it, too!
V4 delivers a great dark fantasy MMO experience
This week, we're taking a look at a fairly recent game called V4. It's a free-to-play MMO, but that doesn't mean it's not a good time.
Keep your Galaxy A51 in tip-top shape with the best cases
It's tough when you end up scratching or dropping your new phone, especially when you have a phone as great as the Galaxy A51. These are the best cases that you can get to help assist against any potential damage that could happen.