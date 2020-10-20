Samsung has released the One UI 2.5 update for its mid-range Galaxy A51, less than a week after it began pushing the update to the Galaxy A71. As per SamMobile, the update arrives as version A515FXXU4CTJ1 and brings a bunch of new features.

Samsung's One UI 2.5, which made its debut with the Galaxy Note 20 series in August, adds support for Bitmoji stickers on Always On Display, an updated Samsung Keyboard with YouTube search functionality, and the ability to choose the duration of videos in Single Take Mode and video resolution in Pro Video mode. You also get Wireless DeX support and an updated Samsung Messages app that lets you send SOS location-sharing messages to one of your contacts every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

Along with the new One UI 2.5 features, the update includes the October 2020 Android security patch as well. Sadly, the update is currently limited to Galaxy A51 users in Russia. It will likely start expanding to other markets within the next few days. However, if you own the Galaxy A51 5G, you may have to wait slightly longer to receive the update.