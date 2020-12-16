What you need to know
- Samsung's Messages app is starting to receive support for Google's RCS Chat features.
- You no longer have to install the Google Messages app on your Galaxy phone to use Google's RCS Chat features.
- Support for Google's RCS Chat features in the stock Samsung messaging app is expected to become widely available within the next few weeks.
In April this year, Samsung announced that it was working with Google to bring support for the search giant's RCS Chat implementation to Galaxy phones. Nearly eight months later, Samsung has finally started pushing a new update for its Messages app, adding support for Google's RCS Chat features (via XDA Developers). Until now, Samsung Galaxy users had to install the Google Messages app on their phones to be able to access all of Google's RCS Chat features.
As can be seen in the screenshot below by Reddit user ChunkyLoverMark, users will see a new dialog when they install the new Samsung Messages update on their phone, notifying them about the new chat features from Google. You can either choose to enable the feature or continue using the Samsung Messages app without the chat features.
After you enable the RCS Chat features in the Samsung Messages app, you can head over to Chat settings to enable or disable read receipts, change the auto-download behavior, select the default messaging type, and more.
Unfortunately, it looks like the new Samsung Messages update with support for Google's RCS Chat features has only been rolled out to a small number of users so far. It is likely that a wider rollout will commence by the end of the year. Once the update becomes more widely available, it should help make RCS a lot more popular than it currently is.
How to set up RCS Chat on Samsung phones with Samsung Messages
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are tips on how to review your online subscriptions and save money
How many services do you subscribe to? You probably think not many until you start writing them down and realize not only how many there are, but how much you spend on them each month. It's time to do an audit and save yourself some money.
Have you been happy with the Pixel 4a's performance?
The Pixel 4a brings a lot to the table for its $349 asking price, but is its performance any good? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Let these Google Assistant Routines inspire you to automate your life more!
We're big fans of the Google Assistant here at AC and love finding ways to get even more use out of the AI. Here are some of the AC team's favorite and most-trusted Google Assistant Routines that we use day in and day out. Maybe you'll find some inspiration to create or customize a routine of your own!
Get the best Samsung monitors to either get your work done or play games
Samsung's impressive lineup of monitors can be tough to choose from, which is why we rounded up the best of the best right here to help you make a final decision. From gaming monitors to just "normal" options, there's something here for everyone and every situation.