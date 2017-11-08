Sadly, it's currently only available in South Korea 😞
In recent years, we've seen manufacturers get more and more adventurous when it comes to colors that phones are sold in. The Nextbit Robin debuted in a stunning white and mint combo, Google's Really Blue Pixel last year was a joy to look at, and HTC's still impressive Solar Red U11 just might be one of the most eye-catching handsets ever made.
We've seen Samsung adventure with new colors, with some of the most notable being Coral and Deep Sea Blue on the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, respectively.
Just in time for the fall season, Samsung has announced a new color for the former of those two devices. It's called Burgundy Red, and it's easily one of Samsung's best color options yet.
The back, frame, and buttons of the Burgundy Red Galaxy S8 feature a very bright and powerful red hue, and the overall aesthetic really is something special. "It's no Solar Red U11" as our own Hayato Huseman points out, but I don't care. I still think it looks great and I'd like to buy five of them right now.
Unfortunately, for the time being, you'll only be able to buy the Galaxy S8 in Burgundy Red if you're in South Korea. Samsung hasn't indicated if the new color will be making its way to other markets, but with the Deep Sea Blue Note 8 recently launching in the U.S., we wouldn't totally count against that happening just yet.
I wish they would put these colors out at launch and in every market.
They won't. Dying flagship models like this get rejuvenated along the way just to create more adrenaline and increase demand and enjoy last minute sales.
Agreed they should be at launch but then they'd have nothing to entice when sales start to dip. All a marketing ploy so there's obviously a method to their madness.
You're both correct, color looks amazing though 😍
Yeah I realize that. It still sucks though. Around this time I'm gearing up for my next phone lol.
Who cares until they release a phone that you can use without a case. They all look pretty much the same with the case on. It's a shame because the S8 is truly a beautiful phone and it feels good in the hand.
Ladies, you know the procedures.
Damn. That's the color I've wanted forever. Too bad..
I am so loving that color... Stunning!
Yeah wow!
It looks fine but then you have to cover it up with a case anyway. If it was this color and also had a smudge resistant back, then let's talk.
That's why I use clear cases :)
Much better than the 'hospital pink' that Samsung usually offers in asia.
Would never buy a Samsung, but the emerald green Galaxy S6 from a couple years ago was their best looking phone.
Mine is always in a case anyway. But I guess a clear case could still show off the color. No "glassgate" for me. (That's a jab at the new, fragile iPhone X, in case you were wondering). ;)
I want one.
Yeah I use a Spigen ultra Hybrid clear case once in a while. Cant hide the phone forever.
This red color is perfect too bad only Korea.
That color is hot. I really wish Samsung would release all colors at launch.