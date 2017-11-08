Sadly, it's currently only available in South Korea 😞

In recent years, we've seen manufacturers get more and more adventurous when it comes to colors that phones are sold in. The Nextbit Robin debuted in a stunning white and mint combo, Google's Really Blue Pixel last year was a joy to look at, and HTC's still impressive Solar Red U11 just might be one of the most eye-catching handsets ever made.

We've seen Samsung adventure with new colors, with some of the most notable being Coral and Deep Sea Blue on the Galaxy S8 and Note 8, respectively.

Just in time for the fall season, Samsung has announced a new color for the former of those two devices. It's called Burgundy Red, and it's easily one of Samsung's best color options yet.

The back, frame, and buttons of the Burgundy Red Galaxy S8 feature a very bright and powerful red hue, and the overall aesthetic really is something special. "It's no Solar Red U11" as our own Hayato Huseman points out, but I don't care. I still think it looks great and I'd like to buy five of them right now.

Unfortunately, for the time being, you'll only be able to buy the Galaxy S8 in Burgundy Red if you're in South Korea. Samsung hasn't indicated if the new color will be making its way to other markets, but with the Deep Sea Blue Note 8 recently launching in the U.S., we wouldn't totally count against that happening just yet.