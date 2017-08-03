Samsung's high-end flip phone won't be available outside of China, and that's a shame.

There's a thriving market for flip phones — particularly in Asian markets — and companies like Samsung and LG continue to roll out new models to meet the demand. Samsung's latest offering is the Leader 8, a high-end flip phone that will be sold exclusively in China.

The Leader 8 certainly has a lot going for it: the phone is crafted out of aviation-grade aluminum alloy, and it has two 4.2-inch Full HD panels — one on the outside, and one on the inside. There's a Snapdragon 821 under the hood, and the phone also offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, a microSD card slot, a 12MP f/1.7 camera, 5MP front shooter, a fingerprint sensor at the back, and a 2300mAh battery with wireless charging.

That's not all, as the phone also supports Samsung Pay and the company's Secure Folder. There's no Bixby, but you do get S Voice. The Leader 8 will be available in a black color option, with the phone exclusively sold on China Mobile.

There's no mention of pricing or when it'll go up for sale, but it's unlikely the phone will make its way to Western markets.