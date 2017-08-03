Samsung's high-end flip phone won't be available outside of China, and that's a shame.

There's a thriving market for flip phones — particularly in Asian markets — and companies like Samsung and LG continue to roll out new models to meet the demand. Samsung's latest offering is the Leader 8, a high-end flip phone that will be sold exclusively in China.

Samsung Leader 8

The Leader 8 certainly has a lot going for it: the phone is crafted out of aviation-grade aluminum alloy, and it has two 4.2-inch Full HD panels — one on the outside, and one on the inside. There's a Snapdragon 821 under the hood, and the phone also offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, a microSD card slot, a 12MP f/1.7 camera, 5MP front shooter, a fingerprint sensor at the back, and a 2300mAh battery with wireless charging.

Samsung Leader 8

That's not all, as the phone also supports Samsung Pay and the company's Secure Folder. There's no Bixby, but you do get S Voice. The Leader 8 will be available in a black color option, with the phone exclusively sold on China Mobile.

Samsung Leader 8

There's no mention of pricing or when it'll go up for sale, but it's unlikely the phone will make its way to Western markets.