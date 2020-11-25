What you need to know
- A new report claims Samsung will not be unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip successor at its upcoming Unpacked event in January.
- The foldable has apparently been delayed, although it is still expected to be launched sometime in the first half of 2021.
- Aside from the Galaxy Z Flip 2, Samsung is tipped to launch four more foldable phones next year.
At its first Unpacked event in February this year, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip, alongside the Galaxy S20 series phones. As we reported recently, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 series earlier than expected, sometime in mid-January next year. However, according to a new report out of South Korea, Samsung will not be announcing the Galaxy Z Flip 2 at its Unpacked event in January.
Samsung apparently wants to ensure that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 doesn't cannibalize sales of the Galaxy S21 series phones. While a specific timeframe hasn't been confirmed yet, the report suggests the Galaxy Z Flip successor will launch sometime in the first half of 2021. The report further claims the company is likely to launch at least five new foldable phones next year.
According to reports, Samsung will be holding its next Unpacked event on January 14. While the stars of the show will be the Galaxy S21 series phones, the tech giant is also expected to unveil a new pair of true wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds Beyond.
Just like the Galaxy S20 series, we expect the Galaxy S21 series to include three models. The Galaxy S21 Ultra might include S Pen support as well, although it won't have a dedicated S Pen slot like the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
