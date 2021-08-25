We recently got our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE 5G, courtesy of 3D renders obtained by Evan Blass. The Galaxy S20 FE successor has now been spotted in the Google Play Console's device catalog (via MyFixGuide).

The Google Play Console listing reveals the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset as the best Samsung phones. Unlike the vanilla Galaxy S21, the phone will apparently be available in a 6GB RAM version as well. The top-end configuration of the phone, however, is likely to come with at least 8GB of RAM.

Aside from the basic specs, the Google Play Console listing also confirms that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will ship with Android 11 out of the box.