What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been spotted in the Google Play Console.
- The listing reveals some of the core specs of the upcoming value flagship.
- Samsung is expected to unveil the S21 FE 5G sometime in October.
We recently got our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE 5G, courtesy of 3D renders obtained by Evan Blass. The Galaxy S20 FE successor has now been spotted in the Google Play Console's device catalog (via MyFixGuide).
The Google Play Console listing reveals the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset as the best Samsung phones. Unlike the vanilla Galaxy S21, the phone will apparently be available in a 6GB RAM version as well. The top-end configuration of the phone, however, is likely to come with at least 8GB of RAM.
Aside from the basic specs, the Google Play Console listing also confirms that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will ship with Android 11 out of the box.
The rest of the phone's specs are likely to be very similar to the Galaxy S21. It is tipped to arrive with a flat 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras with a 12MP main sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
Since the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has already received Bluetooth certification and has now been listed in the Google Play Console, it looks like Samsung is getting ready to launch the phone. Rumors suggest the phone will be announced sometime in October. However, due to the global chip shortage, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G may be limited to the U.S. and a few markets in Europe.
