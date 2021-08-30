What you need to know
- Samsung has released the September 2021 security update for the Galaxy S20 FE.
- The update is currently rolling out to users in Brazil, Italy, and Switzerland.
- Samsung will likely begin pushing the September security patch to its other flagship devices within the next few days.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE has started receiving a new software update with the September 2021 Android security patch. As per reports from users on Reddit, the September security update appears to have started rolling out in three countries so far: Brazil, Italy, and Switzerland.
As can be seen in the screenshots below, the update weighs around 750MB in size (via Android Authority). Since security updates are usually under 200MB in size, it is possible that the September security update for the Galaxy S20 FE also brings the One UI 3.1.1 update.
Samsung introduced One UI 3.1.1 with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 earlier this month. It began rolling out to Samsung's best Android phones of 2021 last week and is slowly making its way to older Samsung flagships. Unlike One UI 3.1, however, One UI 3.1.1 doesn't come with too many new features. The only two notable additions include the ability to control your phone's performance with "Enhanced Processing" and a new Bedtime Mode toggle in the quick settings panel.
The update is expected to expand to more markets — including the U.S., within the next few weeks. While the Galaxy S20 FE is currently the only Samsung phone that is receiving the September 2021 Android security patch, more devices are likely to start getting the update before the end of this week.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fossil's new Gen 6 is the first Snapdragon Wear 4100+ smartwatch
Fossil has announced new Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatches powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform.
Pistol Whip: Smoke & Thunder is the 5-star update we've been waiting for
Fans of Pistol Whip will find a lot to like in the newest Smoke & Thunder expansion thanks to the new Styles feature, dozens of leaderboards, and new weapons.
It's complicated: Why watch faces suck on the Galaxy Watch 4 right now
I'm breaking in my Galaxy Watch 4 this weekend, as many of you are, and while I'm liking most of its experience, there's one area that leaves a lot to be desired: watch faces. While Samsung offers a nice variety of first-party designs, complications on both Samsung and third-party watches are suffering from some inconsistencies and incompatibilities.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best phone, so it deserves the best case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete, and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.