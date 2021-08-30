Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE has started receiving a new software update with the September 2021 Android security patch. As per reports from users on Reddit, the September security update appears to have started rolling out in three countries so far: Brazil, Italy, and Switzerland.

As can be seen in the screenshots below, the update weighs around 750MB in size (via Android Authority). Since security updates are usually under 200MB in size, it is possible that the September security update for the Galaxy S20 FE also brings the One UI 3.1.1 update.