Samsung has started pushing the latest October 2020 Android security patch to its Galaxy S20 series phones. In addition to three of the best Android phones in Samsung's 2020 lineup, last year's Galaxy S10 series has also started receiving the latest Android security patch. Unsurprisingly, however, the update doesn't come with any new features or enhancements.

According to the folks at SamMobile, the update arrives as version G97xFXXS9DTI8 for the Galaxy S10 series and G98xxXXS5BTU for the Galaxy S20 series. The October security update is currently rolling out only to a small number of users, but we expect it to become more widely available in a week or two. Samsung's other recent flagship phones, including the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip are expected to begin receiving the October security update within the next few days.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy S20 series soon, although no specific date has been confirmed yet. Last year, Samsung kicked off the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 series in mid-October. The stable update, on the other hand, started rolling out to Galaxy S10 users in late November.

If you have a Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S10 series phone, you can try checking for the latest update by opening the Settings app and heading over to Software update > Download and install.