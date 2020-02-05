What you need to know
- Samsung's new Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite phones are now available to purchase in Europe.
- The Galaxy S10 Lite starts at €649 in Europe, while the Note 10 Lite starts at €599.
- Both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are currently available for pre-order in the UK.
Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite phones, which were formally announced last month, are now available in some European markets.
As per the folks at GSMArena, the two phones are now on sale in Germany, Spain, and France. In the UK, sales of the two phones will begin from February 7.
The Galaxy S10 Lite starts at €649 in Germany for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, is priced at €599 in the country. In Spain, the Galaxy S10 Lite is now on sale for a starting price of €659, while the Note 10 Lite starts at €609. In France, only the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently on sale for €609.
UK retailer Clove is currently accepting pre-orders for both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. You will have to shell out £590.99 for the Galaxy S10 Lite, while the Note 10 Lite will set you back £539.99.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
The Galaxy S10 Lite is Samsung's "affordable flagship", offering several premium features that consumers expect from a Galaxy S range phone at a more pocket-friendly price. It boasts a large 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, 32MP selfie camera, and a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Creative director and vice president Dan Houser is leaving Rockstar Games
Dan Houser, creative director and vice president of Rockstar Games, is leaving the company in March. Take-Two Interactive revealed the news in a press release.
LG and ZTE are skipping MWC due to Coronavirus
As concerns regarding Coronavirus continue to rise, LG and ZTE have announced that they won't be attending Mobile World Congress later this month due to the disease.
I'll miss you, BlackBerry, even if nobody else does
Goodbye BlackBerry. All of us will miss you even if some of us don't realize it.
Get a case that's light, lovely, and slim as your Galaxy S10+
The Galaxy S10+ is a whole lot of phone to love, but it doesn’t need to be bloated up in a whole lot of case. Here are some thinner options for protecting your shiny new flagship.