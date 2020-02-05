Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite phones, which were formally announced last month, are now available in some European markets.

As per the folks at GSMArena, the two phones are now on sale in Germany, Spain, and France. In the UK, sales of the two phones will begin from February 7.

The Galaxy S10 Lite starts at €649 in Germany for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, is priced at €599 in the country. In Spain, the Galaxy S10 Lite is now on sale for a starting price of €659, while the Note 10 Lite starts at €609. In France, only the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently on sale for €609.

UK retailer Clove is currently accepting pre-orders for both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. You will have to shell out £590.99 for the Galaxy S10 Lite, while the Note 10 Lite will set you back £539.99.