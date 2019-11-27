Google had recently claimed that several Android OEMs, including Samsung, would roll out Android 10 updates for their phones before the end of 2019. However, an update roadmap shared by Samsung Israel (via SamMobile ) on the Samsung Members app suggests the company will begin pushing the stable Android 10 update for its smartphones only by early next year.

According to the roadmap, Samsung will begin pushing the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series smartphones in January. The Galaxy Note 9 will be the only 2018 Samsung flagship to receive the update in the same month. Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, on the other hand, will get the One UI 2.0 update in April.

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A80 will receive the update in March, while other 2019 mid-range A-series phones such as the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70 will be updated to Android 10 in April. Owners of the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30s will have to wait until May.

The company's Android 10 rollout will continue until September 2020, which is when the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will receive the update. Samsung's current flagship Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 will get the One UI 2.0 update in April.

However, it is important to note that the above roadmap is specific to Israel. It is still possible that Samsung may begin rolling out the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series in select countries before the end of the year. Things should become clearer once Samsung posts its Android 10 update roadmap for other countries.