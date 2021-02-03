If you're on the hunt for true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation that don't cost as much as the Apple AirPods Pro or the new Galaxy Buds Pro, you'll want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These earbuds retail for $169.99, though right now Best Buy has them on sale for $59.99 for just one day only.

The earbuds are offered in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition and come with a 90-day warranty so take that into account when considering the price versus going brand new.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live make for some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. They are equipped with 12mm speakers with sound by AKG. They sit softly inside the ear and feature active noise cancellation that lets you block out disturbances around you so you can truly focus on whatever's playing. There's even a setting that will let voices and announcements through so you can hear them even with the noise cancellation on.

They're available in five colors — Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Red, Mystic Blue, and Mystic White — though only the black model is on sale this low today. That being said, the bronze and white versions are only $20 more.

These earbuds can last for up to eight hours on a single charge, and with the included charging case, you can keep them powered up for nearly 30 hours while on-the-go. In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the earbuds scored a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our badge of recommendation thanks to features like their one-size-fits-all design and support for Qi wireless charging.