Samsung today rolled out the first Galaxy A-series phone that's built with the same design language we'll find on the S21 . It will likely double as one of the cheapest 5G Phones Samsung currently sells. Dubbed the Galaxy A32 5G, Samsung quietly announced it this morning via an infographic showing off the specs.

As far as good points go, it has a quad-camera layout with a main 48MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and the macro and depth lens you normally find on midrangers. There are also options of up to 8GB of RAM paired with a healthy 128GB of internal storage and MicroSD support. , there's a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

On the negative side, Samsung is giving this screen a 6.5-inch HD+ display. At a time when Finallymost phones are at least 1080p, reverting to a 720p display on a screen this large is disappointing. Samsung did not say which SoC this phone will be powered by, but earlier reports indicate that it'll be a Mediatek Dimensity 700-series chip.

The A32 5G will ship in Samsung's 2021 colors, which include Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet, or as normal people say, black, white, blue, and violet. The company has yet to give a recommended price.