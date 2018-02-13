In late December, Samsung's newly appointed CTO Rhee In-jong announced that he was leaving the company due to family matters he needed to tend to. Now, according to a report from ZDNet , Rhee's accepted a new position at Google as an entrepreneur-in-residence.

What exactly Rhee will be working on at Google is unclear. It's said that he'll focus on Internet of Things projects, but aside from that, we don't know much else. Entrepreneur-in-residence spots are usually temporary within companies, so while Rhee could just be calling Google his home for a short period of time, we could also see him move up to a more permanent spot later on down the road.

Along with Rhee's short-lived time as Samsung's CTO, highlights for his career include serving as the head of Bixby development and having deep involvement with the likes of Samsung Knox and Samsung Pay.

Rhee first started working at Samsung in 2011 and didn't leave until six years later in late 2017. We aren't sure if he'll spend as much time at Google, but either way, it'll be interesting to see where Rhee goes from here.

