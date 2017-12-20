A successor has not yet been announced.

At the end of October, Samsung announced a heap of changes for its executive department. All three of its co-CEOs were replaced, DJ Koh took over the company's mobile division, and Rhee In-jong was assigned as the new CTO. However, Samsung confirmed on Wednesday, December 20 that Rhee has officially resigned.

Rhee is said to have expressed a want to leave the company back in July, and in an email that he sent on December 19, his decision to resign appears to be strictly for personal reasons. Rhee's daughter was dispatched to serve in the U.S. Army in July, and after reflecting on this and his new position, Rhee said he felt "selfish" for taking the spot of CTO while his daughter was overseas.

Rhee In-jong first joined Samsung back in 2011, and during his time with the company, he helped work on products/services such as Samsung Knox and Samsung Pay, and he was even the head for development of Bixby.

Samsung has yet to announce who will replace Rhee as CTO, but whoever it is, they'll have mighty big shoes to fill.

