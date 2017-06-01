Another smart home mesh Wi-Fi solution for you to consider.
Samsung's new mesh Wi-Fi solution, the Connect Home, was announced back with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ but was understandably overshadowed by the flagship phones. Now a couple months removed from the hype, the Connect Home is finally getting a price and launch date. Best Buy is the exclusive launch partner for the system, and pre-orders will open up on June 4 for a launch on July 2 — a nationwide retail launch will then kick off on July 16.
Like other mesh router solutions, the Connect Home can be purchased as a single unit, for $169.99 each, or in a three-pack for $379.99. There's also a "Pro" version for "high bandwidth demands" that sets you back $249 and offers 4x4 MIMO and a faster processor.
At its core, the Connect Home system is a mesh Wi-Fi experience. A single unit is designed to cover up to 1500 sq ft, and a three-pack 4500 sq ft. The goal is "fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for every room in a home." Up to five units can be connected together for 7500 sq ft of coverage in a single network.
The big differentiator is SmartThings compatibility.
Samsung's charging a higher price than the Google Wifi but lands below well-regarded systems like the Eero. For the money, Samsung is attempting to offer more than just a Wi-Fi solution, though — Connect Home also functions as a SmartThings hub for your smart home. That means any SmartThings-compatible devices you own can be routed through the network automatically, without the addition of a separate Hub that would normally need to be plugged in to your non-Samsung router.
SmartThings compatibility with no additional setup may be a big deal for anyone who wants to get started with their smart home setup now and hasn't yet invested in a hub or a fancy mesh Wi-Fi system. But as far as just the networking aspect goes, Samsung may have a bit of an uphill battle fighting the set of well-known names already in the market.
Samsung offers a whole lot of information on the Connect Home over on its product website.
Press release:
Samsung Embarks on New Era of Whole Home Automation with the Launch of Samsung Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System
All-in-one Whole Home Wi-Fi and SmartThings Hub Offers Ultimate Home Control for Today's Families
Available for Pre-order Exclusively at Best Buy on June 4; launching nationwide July 16th
RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. – June 1, 2017 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced Samsung Connect Home will be available exclusively for pre-order on BestBuy.com starting June 4. Samsung Connect Home is the industry's first Smart Wi-Fi System to combine fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for every room in a home with Samsung's industry-leading smart home platform, Samsung SmartThings.
The Samsung Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System is available as a three-pack or single. Ideal for homes up to 4,500 square feet, the three-pack has an MSRP of $379.99. A single Connect Home is for homes up to 1,500 square feet and has an MSRP of $169.99. For homes with high bandwidth demands for gaming, streaming or home offices, a single Samsung Connect Home Pro is available at an MSRP of $249.99. A consumer can connect up to five Samsung Connect Home devices at once.
"Today's smart homes have the power to deliver simple and efficient automation, but as families stream more content and buy more connected devices, it's a struggle to get fast, reliable and extendable Wi-Fi coverage," said Bill Lee, Vice President, Smart Home Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. "With Samsung Connect Home, we're redefining the whole home network to finally offer families a simple solution that expands Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home while offering the ability to monitor, automate and control smart devices using Samsung SmartThings. All of this with just a few taps on a smartphone."
Samsung Connect Home Features
- Works As A SmartThings Hub – Samsung Connect Home is the only whole-home Wi-Fi system that works as a SmartThings Hub, making it compatible with hundreds of Works With SmartThings devices. With no monthly fees or subscriptions, Samsung SmartThings makes it easy to automate and manage your smart home, and gives you the flexibility to expand your smart home with lights, door locks, cameras, voice assistants, thermostats and more.
- Expandable mesh Wi-Fi network – Samsung Connect Home is easily expandable. Each router has a range of 1,500 square feet, and users can wirelessly connect up to five Samsung Connect Home devices for mesh network coverage of 7,500 square feet.
- Safe & secure – Consumers can rest easy knowing that Samsung Connect Home is protected by hardware-based security technologies. Automatic firmware updates provide additional safeguards to keep smart devices secure.
- Simple setup and unified management – Samsung Connect Home can be set up with easy-to-follow instructions using the Samsung Connect app. The app will guide placement of each Samsung Connect Home device throughout a home for optimal performance. Samsung Connect simplifies smart device management with automatic connectivity, convenient device integration and easy set-up. Using Samsung Connect, users can easily see and manage connected devices, set parental controls and allow guest access.
- Compact design – Samsung Connect Home replaces larger, antenna-laden routers with a simple, sleek and compact design that can be placed anywhere and everywhere in the home, even in plain sight.
"As we work with customers in stores and in their homes, we know how important it is to have fast, secure and reliable whole-home Wi-Fi, especially with more smart devices now connecting to the web," said Mary Ortizcazarin, Vice President of Smart Home at Best Buy. "Samsung's Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System accomplishes this with strong Wi-Fi access in every corner of the home, and as a hub for the rest of your smart home."
