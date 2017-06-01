Another smart home mesh Wi-Fi solution for you to consider.

Samsung's new mesh Wi-Fi solution, the Connect Home, was announced back with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ but was understandably overshadowed by the flagship phones. Now a couple months removed from the hype, the Connect Home is finally getting a price and launch date. Best Buy is the exclusive launch partner for the system, and pre-orders will open up on June 4 for a launch on July 2 — a nationwide retail launch will then kick off on July 16.

Like other mesh router solutions, the Connect Home can be purchased as a single unit, for $169.99 each, or in a three-pack for $379.99. There's also a "Pro" version for "high bandwidth demands" that sets you back $249 and offers 4x4 MIMO and a faster processor.

At its core, the Connect Home system is a mesh Wi-Fi experience. A single unit is designed to cover up to 1500 sq ft, and a three-pack 4500 sq ft. The goal is "fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for every room in a home." Up to five units can be connected together for 7500 sq ft of coverage in a single network.

The big differentiator is SmartThings compatibility.

Samsung's charging a higher price than the Google Wifi but lands below well-regarded systems like the Eero. For the money, Samsung is attempting to offer more than just a Wi-Fi solution, though — Connect Home also functions as a SmartThings hub for your smart home. That means any SmartThings-compatible devices you own can be routed through the network automatically, without the addition of a separate Hub that would normally need to be plugged in to your non-Samsung router.

SmartThings compatibility with no additional setup may be a big deal for anyone who wants to get started with their smart home setup now and hasn't yet invested in a hub or a fancy mesh Wi-Fi system. But as far as just the networking aspect goes, Samsung may have a bit of an uphill battle fighting the set of well-known names already in the market.

Samsung offers a whole lot of information on the Connect Home over on its product website.

