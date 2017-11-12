Samsung's Black Friday deals may have you making a few purchases!

There's really no better time than right now to start preparing for Black Friday. Nearly all of the big ads that we've been anticipating have hit already, and now we are continuing to see smaller ones hit.

Prices that are shown in the ad will take effect on November 19, so be sure to check the ad out now so you can be prepared for when the discounts kick off.

Samsung will be offering a bunch of deals on its hardware from mobile phones to Chromebooks, TVs and more. Some of best deals include $70 off the Gear S3 Frontier, $100 off the Samsung Chromebook Pro, and $50 off the Gear IconX (2018). There are some other deals you may be interested in as well, so be sure to check out the whole ad above.

