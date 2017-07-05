Big data is a big deal.
The full launch of the English version of Samsung's Bixby voice control interface for the Galaxy S8 is still in a holding pattern, after originally expecting to launch in June. The delay comes from a handful of issues with the service but is driven by a lack of usage data that's ultimately required for the machine learning systems to work at their full potential. Although the service is already available in Samsung's home country of South Korea, evolving Bixby for use with U.S. English is proving tougher.
Because of the vast number of potential commands and numerous pathways to accomplish those commands within the interface and apps on a phone, the only realistic way to make it all work is for machine learning algorithms to process large amounts of data and determine those links automatically. Samsung's engineers can of course set them on the right path, but in the end, you need real-world usage data to show the algorithms how people are using the service and how to best accomplish the commands.
Working with big data is tough enough — and that's after you gather it all.
With Bixby Voice actually coming to the U.S. late last month in an opt-in beta, presumably Samsung will be able to accumulate the data it needs to get to the point of launching fully on every Galaxy S8 and S8+. From there, the extra data gained from millions of users will help improve the service over time. But because Samsung doesn't initially have the wealth of voice data that a company like Google does, it's slow going at the start.
The question is, how long will people wait? Samsung isn't yet offering a new timeline for a public launch of the service. With Bixby Voice being one of the headline features talked about with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in April, it's already a tad disappointing for people to not have access to it. Presumably Bixby Voice will be fully up and running by the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 later this year.
Then the discussion begins as to where Samsung will launch Bixby Voice next — with other massive markets like Europe and India needing attention, the U.S. is simply a stop on the road, not the finish line.
Reader comments
The s9 will be released before Bixby Voice and full functionality.
I'm in the beta and already disabled it, useless.
Same. If Samsung released an update that let you shut off Bixby and use that button to launch directly into Google Assistant, the S8 would be about perfect.
This is a disaster, I would like this to push Samsung to rely more heavily on established Google services but I know they won't.
I signed up for the beta and never got a thing. So boo hoo to Samsung. You want the data? Let people who actually signed up for the beta use it.
Couldn't care less. I'm pretty invested in Google services. Bixby wasn't a factor when I bought the S8.
It was a factor for me but actually a factor that made me think about not getting the S8. I ended up buying it despite the fact the Bixby button was there and the Bixby services would be useless to me. I'm starting to regret that as it's really annoying so I'm considering moving to something else.
That's why Samsung just use Google Assistant and ditch Bixby. Google, Microsoft, Apple know how to get all this working (sure Siri is crap as of now but Apple can be trusted to get it right, I'm not sure Samsung is good or competent enough to make Bixby compete with others)
Signed up for the beta, haven't received the update yet. How are they going to get data they need if they don't release it to the people who signed up to test it?
I use it everyday, it works like a charm.
I just hope they will let me unlock my phone with bixby, it can be done with Ok GG but not with bixby ...
Here's an idea, use Google Assistant.