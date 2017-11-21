There's a whole lot of tablets on sale right now!
Amazon currently has a whole bunch of Samsung Android tablets on sale, with prices starting as low as just $99.99. There are variations of the Galaxy Tab A, and Tab S3, both in different colors and storage capacities. These are matches of Samsung's Black Friday promotions, which have also just begun.
- 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A - $99.99 (Normally $149.99)
- 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 16GB - $129.99 (Normally $199.99)
- 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB - $199.99 (Normally $269.99)
- 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A - $179.99 (Normally $279.99)
- 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A w/ S-Pen - $229.99 (Normally $329.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 - $477.99 (Normally $599.99)
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a solid discount on a variety of Samsung tablets. With prices starting at just $99.99 and going up to nearly $500, there is something for everyone here.
- Things to know before you buy! - You'll want to pick up a case fo rthe tablet to keep it protected.
