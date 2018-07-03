We're expecting Samsung to launch its first Android Go phone at some point this year, and leading up to its official unveiling, SamMobile's provided us with numerous hands-on photos that showcase the device from a few different angles.

It was previously rumored that Samsung's Android Go phone (currently rumored to be the Galaxy J2 Core) would ship with a stock build of Android, but as we can see from the above photos, that's not the case. Instead, the J2 Core will come equipped with a slimmed-down version of the Samsung Experience and Google's official Go apps.

The back of the phone is home to a single rear-facing camera and LED flash, and even though you won't find any fancy Infinity Display here, Samsung's using on-screen navigation buttons, anyways.

We still don't know when the Galaxy J2 Core will be released or how much it'll cost, but even so, this is shaping up to be a solid handset if you want a Samsung handset while staying on a strict budget.

