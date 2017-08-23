Samsung Mobile's President has confirmed the company is working on a smart speaker.

Alongside launching the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung's President, DJ Koh, has confirmed the company is developing a smart speaker to compete with the Amazon Echo series, the Google Home and Apple's upcoming HomePod. The system will be powered by Samsung's Bixby personal assistant.

CNBC reports the device is under active development, with DJ Koh stating, "Maybe soon we will announce it. I am already working on it." Alongside working with the Galaxy line of smartphones, the speaker will assuredly work with Samsung's Tizen-based watches, smart TV's and (ugh) smart refrigerators. It's also easy to presume the speaker will be compatible with Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem.

Would you be interested in a Bixby-powered speaker? Let us know down below!

