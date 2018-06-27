One way that Samsung's tried to encourage people to put up with Bixby's various shortcomings and use it anyways has been through the My Bixby Level program. By using Bixby to ask about the weather, create new commands, send texts, etc., users can earn XP that can then be redeemed for new Bixby Home background colors and Samsung Pay points. Unfortunately, on August 10, the program will be shutting down for good.
Under the Notices tab in the Bixby app, Samsung recently issued the following statement:
We are sorry to inform you that My Bixby Level service and related contents will no longer be available as of August 10th, 2018. We appreciate your support for My Bixby Level service.
Any background colors you've already unlocked will still be available to use, and while it's unclear at the moment, it's expected that Samsung may open these up to everyone.
While those backgrounds are a nice touch, the real draw for a lot of people (including myself) are those Samsung Pay points. The points can be used to enter giveaways and redeem gift cards, and while earning them does take a bit of grinding, it's a nice excuse to give Bixby a try every now and then.
Will you keep using Bixby once August 10 rolls around?
