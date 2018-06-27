One way that Samsung's tried to encourage people to put up with Bixby's various shortcomings and use it anyways has been through the My Bixby Level program. By using Bixby to ask about the weather, create new commands, send texts, etc., users can earn XP that can then be redeemed for new Bixby Home background colors and Samsung Pay points. Unfortunately, on August 10, the program will be shutting down for good.

Under the Notices tab in the Bixby app, Samsung recently issued the following statement: