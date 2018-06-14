On Thursday, June 14, Samsung announced a big change in the way it powers all of its operations. By 2020, the company aims to use 100% renewable energy at factories, offices, and operational facilities throughout the United States, China, and Europe.

While these three regions are Samsung's main focus at the moment, it says it'll "seek to further increase its use of renewable energy around the world." in the medium-to-long term.

By 2030, Samsung says it's on track to increase its use of renewable energy in Korea by 20%. To help kickstart that process, this year will see Samsung installing around 42,000㎡ worth of solar panels at its HQ located in Suwon. As for its campuses in Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek, Samsung will add around 21,000㎡ of both solar panels and geothermal power generation facilities in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

In the spirit of going all-in, Samsung also notes that it's joined the World Wildlife Fund's Renewable Energy Buyers' Principles and the Rocky Mountain Institute's Business Renewables Center.

Per Samsung's Executive Vice President and Head of Global Public Affairs, Won Kyong Kim: