Samsung's latest ISOCELL imaging sensor supports dual cameras.
Samsung has unveiled its latest lineup of ISOCELL imaging sensors at Mobile World Congress Shanghai. The company is launching four new imaging sensors, each targeted at a specific market requirement — Bright, Fast, Slim, and Dual. The last one is particularly interesting, as it is likely to be the one that'll make its way into the Galaxy Note 8.
Leaked CAD renders of the Note 8 showed off dual cameras at the back, with the sensors arrayed horizontally. Slides from Samsung's MWC Shanghai booth suggest the manufacturer is readying a dual 13MP imaging sensor with a configuration that's similar to what Huawei has done in this space — a monochrome sensor backed by an RGB sensor.
Both imaging sensors will feature an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels, with Samsung stating that the setup leads to "superior image quality" in low-light conditions. ISOCELL sensors have a physical layer that separates each pixel, leading to a decrease in crosstalk and a higher color fidelity even with smaller pixels.
Here's the breakdown of the new ISOCELL lineup:
- ISOCELL Bright sensors deliver bright and sharp images with high color fidelity and reduced noise in low light environments
- ISOCELL Fast sensors provide fast autofocus onto still or moving objects even when dark
- ISOCELL Slim sensors adopt the smallest pixel sizes available in the market at 0.9-1.0um, yet produce high quality images for the slimmest devices
- ISOCELL Dual sensors can be mixed and matched in various combinations on consumer devices to bring about features demanded in the latest dual camera trend
Samsung hasn't confirmed whether the dual camera ISOCELL sensor will be debuting in the Galaxy Note 8, but the timing of the announcement and the slew of leaked renders certainly reinforces that notion. The phone is rumored to be unveiled sometime in the month of September, and we'll likely hear more about the upcoming flagship closer to launch.
f2.0 lenses? I thought quality low-light imagery needed a wider opening than that. More like 1.8?
Normally, that would be the case, but the secondary monochrome sensor will help with absorbing more light.
Granted, would've been nice to put both apertures at f/1.8 like the P10+, but I'm liking it.
Technically a lower aperture will bring better low light, but there are other factors that come into play. You can have a camera with a f2.0 aperture lens that gets better low light than a camera with an f1.8 aperture lens. Sensor size, how the sensor is designed, OIS/EIS quality, etc.
Was really hoping for a longer focal length. Wide angle lenses are just not good for so many things. Who wants a camera with a single focal length? Especially when it is so wide. Really hoping this is not true. This would have to result in a massive night/day improvement in quality to make it more practical than dual focal lengths.
Well, I personally prefer this approach, as it benefits every single photo you take.
Furthermore, if you're the type who likes to add software blur, having 2 cameras with the same focal length and sensor size delivers excellent depth information.
This is one of my favorite dual-camera approaches.
I loved it on the Huawei Mate 9 and P10, and I'm curious to see how Samsung's solution does.
For those who aren't aware, this solution aims to increase dynamic range, detail and sensitivity to light by utillizing a sensor of an identical size and focal length but without a Bayer RGB filter in conjunction with an RGB sensor. The secondary sensor is responsible for capturing light and details while the RGB sensor is responsible for color information. Because the focal lengths are the same, along with sensor size, the device is also much more accurate at sensing depth compared to variable focal-lengths like the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5.
The setup shown here is similar to that on the Huawei P9, albeit with a slightly higher resolution, slightly smaller pixels and maybe OIS if rumors are true.
Was hoping for a wider primary and longer secondary. 20mm equivalent and 85mm equivalent.
There may be compromises made to accommodate both.
Barrel distortion and trying to fit a lens of a longer focal length without skimping on aperture and sensor size on a smartphone are some challenges