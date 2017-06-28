Samsung's latest ISOCELL imaging sensor supports dual cameras.

Samsung has unveiled its latest lineup of ISOCELL imaging sensors at Mobile World Congress Shanghai. The company is launching four new imaging sensors, each targeted at a specific market requirement — Bright, Fast, Slim, and Dual. The last one is particularly interesting, as it is likely to be the one that'll make its way into the Galaxy Note 8.

Leaked CAD renders of the Note 8 showed off dual cameras at the back, with the sensors arrayed horizontally. Slides from Samsung's MWC Shanghai booth suggest the manufacturer is readying a dual 13MP imaging sensor with a configuration that's similar to what Huawei has done in this space — a monochrome sensor backed by an RGB sensor.

Both imaging sensors will feature an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels, with Samsung stating that the setup leads to "superior image quality" in low-light conditions. ISOCELL sensors have a physical layer that separates each pixel, leading to a decrease in crosstalk and a higher color fidelity even with smaller pixels.

Here's the breakdown of the new ISOCELL lineup:

ISOCELL Bright sensors deliver bright and sharp images with high color fidelity and reduced noise in low light environments

sensors deliver bright and sharp images with high color fidelity and reduced noise in low light environments ISOCELL Fast sensors provide fast autofocus onto still or moving objects even when dark

sensors provide fast autofocus onto still or moving objects even when dark ISOCELL Slim sensors adopt the smallest pixel sizes available in the market at 0.9-1.0um, yet produce high quality images for the slimmest devices

sensors adopt the smallest pixel sizes available in the market at 0.9-1.0um, yet produce high quality images for the slimmest devices ISOCELL Dual sensors can be mixed and matched in various combinations on consumer devices to bring about features demanded in the latest dual camera trend

Samsung hasn't confirmed whether the dual camera ISOCELL sensor will be debuting in the Galaxy Note 8, but the timing of the announcement and the slew of leaked renders certainly reinforces that notion. The phone is rumored to be unveiled sometime in the month of September, and we'll likely hear more about the upcoming flagship closer to launch.

What are your thoughts on Samsung's latest ISOCELL sensors?