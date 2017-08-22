Samsung's biggest device of the year is about to take center stage.
The moment is finally upon us — it's time to watch the Galaxy Note 8 be unveiled officially. The stage is set in New York City for yet another Samsung Unpacked event, where the company pulls out all of the stops to launch its devices with as much style as possible. Samsung is going to be livestreaming the event, and we'll have that video stream for you right here as soon as it's available.
Just bookmark this page, and we'll do the rest!
It all gets going officially at 11:00 a.m. ET, which translates to 8 a.m. on the U.S. West Coast, 4 p.m. in the UK and 5 p.m. in Europe. And of course Android Central will be there live, covering everything that comes out of the event. Join us here for the whole experience!
Reader comments
I got my popcorn ready to go. An of course check book in hand . Already have two cases . Now which color do I chose
To be honest, I have always loved big phones. But with the curved screens, I struggle to use them without all the false touches. To the point it's a pain. I always owned a Note, but I don't think I can deal with the false touches anymore.
Obviously you haven't owned a edge Samsung since the s6 edge an update fixed the s7 edge . And all of phones after haven't even had that issue . I've even tried to do it on propose with my s8 plus to no avail
I had not problem with false touches for the short time I owned the Note 7 last year.. Looking forward to what this phone is going to offer. I just wish they would have made it with a better fingerprint scanner, though to admit I have not used the one on my note for ever now.