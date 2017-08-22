Samsung's biggest device of the year is about to take center stage.

The moment is finally upon us — it's time to watch the Galaxy Note 8 be unveiled officially. The stage is set in New York City for yet another Samsung Unpacked event, where the company pulls out all of the stops to launch its devices with as much style as possible. Samsung is going to be livestreaming the event, and we'll have that video stream for you right here as soon as it's available.

Just bookmark this page, and we'll do the rest!

It all gets going officially at 11:00 a.m. ET, which translates to 8 a.m. on the U.S. West Coast, 4 p.m. in the UK and 5 p.m. in Europe. And of course Android Central will be there live, covering everything that comes out of the event. Join us here for the whole experience!