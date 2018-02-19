It's hard to believe that we're just a few short days away from the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S9 . It seems like just yesterday we were swooning over the Galaxy S8 , but Samsung is ready to wow us once again and show off what it's been working on for so many months.

We're expecting a fair amount from the Galaxy S9, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, radical new camera tech, and a new face unlocking system. However, above all else and perhaps most importantly, the Galaxy S9 will ship with a new take on Samsung's "Over the Horizon" ringtone.

Samsung's been using its "Over the Horizon" tune as the default ringtone for its Galaxy phones since 2011, and with each year that passes, the company slightly tweaks it to " mirror the aesthetic transformation of the devices themselves."

This year with the Galaxy S9, Samsung decided to enlist the help of Icelandic composer Pétur Jónsson to recreate the tune for a version that "takes you away on an atmospheric journey of discovery." I'd try to describe the ringtone myself, but I think Samsung already does a fantastic job at doing so. According to the company —