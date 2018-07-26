We're now just two weeks away from the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 , and that means Samsung is getting its hype machine into full force. Today the company released its first official teaser video for the phone, and it's all about the battery life prospects of the upcoming flagship. Warning: this 30-second clip may be traumatic for some of you.

We've all been there. We've had our phones dying at the worst possible time, with an important meeting, call, appointment or transport on the line. Samsung has always poked fun at other phones' batteries — primarily Apple over the years — as a way to promotes its wireless charging feature and Adaptive Fast Charge system, but in reality it has mostly offered just average battery life on its phones.

The Note 9 really should have the best battery life of any Samsung phone.

All of the leaks up to this point point to the Galaxy Note 9 having a much larger battery than its predecessors, perhaps in the 4000mAh range, which has been an area where the last couple generations of Note left a lot to be desired. Not only was battery life simply average rather than exceptional, but the batteries have been marginally smaller than their Galaxy S+ counterparts — which just didn't make much sense for a phone that's supposed to be the biggest and best in every respect.

Samsung putting emphasis on battery life with its first teaser video bodes well for the Note 9, because you'd expect that Samsung would want to make its first marketing message one that it knows it can deliver on. We'll see for certain when Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 — and you know Android Central will be there to offer all of the coverage you desire.