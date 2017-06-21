Samsung and Major League Baseball want you to experience the spectacle of VR.

This is pretty neat. Samsung has teamed up with Major League Baseball to offer more than 20 virtual reality videos of America's great pastime for the Gear VR this summer.

The MLB VR series within the Samsung VR app will immerse fans into the action with select content experiences, bringing them face to face with some of their favorite players and offering unrivaled views of iconic ballparks. What's more, fans will be plunged right into the season's most exciting moments, which include All-Star events and the American League and National League Championship Series – all leading up to the World Series itself.

The actual footage is captured by the new Gear 360 camera and will be accessible through the Samsung VR app which is preloaded on all new devices from the company. While the videos are viewable without a Gear VR, they are far more immersive with it.





The content, an example of which is embedded above, is available in Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan and the U.S.

See at Amazon