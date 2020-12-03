What you need to know
- Samsung today announced the rollout of Android 11 and One UI 3.0.
- It's coming this week to the Galaxy S20 line.
- In the coming weeks, it'll hit other flagships including te the Note 20, S10, and even the A-series.
Samsung may have skipped the S11 this year, but Android 11 is rolling out right on schedule. The company today announced the release of Android 11 and One UI 3.0 to its flagship phones following a short beta testing period.
Today, it'll come to the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra in Europe, the U.S., and Korea. We've already seen it rolling out on Verizon devices this week, so that checks out.
In the coming weeks, users of the Galaxy Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Note 10, Fold, and S10 families will get the update as well, while Galaxy A-series phones should have it before July 2021.
Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said:
The launch of One UI 3 is just the beginning of our commitment to offering Galaxy consumers the best mobile experiences possible by giving them access to the latest OS innovation, as soon as it's available. One UI 3 represents an integral part of our mission to continually create new innovative and intuitive experiences for our consumers throughout their device lifecycle. So when you have a Galaxy device, you have a gateway to new, unimagined experiences for years to come.
With Android 11, Samsung phones will have new privacy features, a refreshed notification center, new emoji, updated media controls, and so on. With One UI 3.0, Samsung will be adding extra features with updates to the camera improving zoom and autofocus on the S20. It'll also bring updates to other in-box apps including the gallery app and Bixby, and refresh the OS with sleek animations and visual flourishes here and there.
You can read more about Android 11 here, and One UI 3.0 over here. In the meantime, have you received One UI 3.0 on your phone? Let us know in the comments below.
