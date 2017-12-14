The speaker will cost around $200 and play nicely with all of Samsung's other devices.

Samsung confirmed back in August that it was working on its own smart speaker to take on the likes of Amazon Echo and Google Home, but since that initial confirmation, we haven't heard much of anything else. However, as we near the end of 2017, new details have finally emerged to give us a better idea of what to expect from it.

Bloomberg recently spoke with individuals that are familiar with the development of Samsung's smart speaker, and perhaps the biggest news to come out of this is the fact that Samsung is aiming to launch the speaker within the first half of 2018 with a price tag of around $200.

Samsung's speaker could be $70 more than the Google Home.

To put this in comparison with the rest of the smart speaker market, the Google Home regularly costs $129, Amazon's Echo and Echo Plus cost $99 and $164, respectively, and Apple's upcoming HomePod will be launching with a price tag of $349 in early 2018.

Samsung's smart speaker will obviously be powered by Bixby, and it'll reportedly sync with Samsung's other devices (including smartphones, televisions, SmartThings, etc.) to promote users to stay invested in the company's ecosystem.

Bixby has gotten considerably better since its initial debut earlier this year, but it remains to be seen how the virtual assistant performs on a device that puts it front and center. I personally still find that the Google Assistant does a better job of answering questions about the weather, road conditions, and other random queries, but Samsung still has quite a few months to tweak and update Bixby even with a release window of early 2018.

For a price of around $200, would you be interested in getting a Bixby smart speaker?

This is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S9