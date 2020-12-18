What you need to know
- Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 3.0 update for its Galaxy S20 FE devices.
- The update is currently available in Russian, with other countries likely to follow soon.
- Alongside a whole bunch of Samsung's own improvements, the update brings with it Google's newest OS, Android 11.
The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, already one of the best Android phones to come out of Samsung's labs in the past few years, is about to get even better. As per SamMobile, the company has begun its rollout of the Android 11-powered One UI 3.0 update to Galaxy FE owners in Russia.
That's much earlier than expected. A previous leak from tipster Max Weinbach had suggested the company would begin the rollout starting December 27, while Samsung's own update roadmap (for Germany, at least) pegged that date to February 21, more than two months later.
Samsung began the One UI 3.0 rollout with the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra near the start of the month, with T-Mobile users getting their hands on it a few days later.
If you're a Galaxy S20 FE user in Russia, you should start seeing notifications for firmware update G780FXXU1BTL1, which includes the December 2020 security patch, soon. If not, you can also manually check for the update by going to Setting > Software Update > Download and Install.
How long it takes for Samsung to expand the rollout to other countries remains to be seen, but we're hoping it'll be sooner rather than later.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best phones Samsung has ever made, period. It features all the latest gizmos you'd expect from a flagship — a 120Hz display, impressive cameras, 5G connectivity, and a large 4,500mAh battery — all without the $1,000 flagship price tag.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Galaxy S21+ 'unofficial review' video leaves nothing to the imagination
An 'unofficial review video' of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ has been leaked online, showing off the upcoming flagship from every angle. The video also reveals nearly all the key specs of the phone.
OnePlus 7/7T owners will have to wait longer than expected for Android 11
OnePlus has announced that the Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones will be delayed. While it was expected to begin rolling out this month, the update is now likely to start rolling out early next year.
5G coverage map: Every US city with AT&T, Verizon & T-Mobile 5G
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
These are the screen protectors you'll want to get for your Galaxy S20 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has arrived and is surely going to compete with the top Android phones for the months to come. If you're planning to hang onto this device for the next few years, you'll want to make sure it's protected from every angle. These are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 FE that you can get today.