We could be looking at a launch as early as December.
For years, we've dreamed of the day when we can own a smartphone that's able to fold in on itself. This would allow us to carry phones with large displays and easily carry them in our pockets when not using them, but perhaps more important, the idea of using a phone that you can fold is just plain cool.
There have been murmurings of foldable smartphones throughout the industry for quite some time, but now according to a report from The Investor, Samsung is ensuring that this actually becomes a reality with plans to start production of a foldable phone in November 2018.
Assuming that production stays on track for November, we could see a consumer launch of the phone either in December or early 2019. Samsung is supposedly meeting with individuals behind closed doors at CES 2018 this week to show off an early prototype of the device, but Samsung hasn't confirmed this.
Not much is known about the foldable phone yet, but it's said that it'll have a 7.3-inch OLED display that can be folded inside itself for easy pocketability.
This is definitely the next thing phones will be heading to. With MS creating some type of foldable device and that crap ZTE created I think 2019 will be great year for something fresh for phones and I look forward to Samsung being one of the ones to be heading that way.
I won't beleave a foldable phone exists until Apple invents it.
Yay! Samsung is bring back the flip phone.
They been had a flip phone already. Just not in the US market.
This seems like it's a solution to a problem that doesn't exist. I can see foldable phones going the way of the mods.
I can see it replacing small tablets if it's done right.
Yep, just like no one will ever use a stylus with a phone. It’s not something you’re going to get or not get, until you use one
Not everyone needs a stylus. Though we probably could say the same for foldable phones, I'll bet there is more of a demand for that but than a stylus.
I don’t think people even know what they need, and we find use for what we want.
Well I can say for myself that I like reading books through my kindle app on a screen bigger than the size of a smartphone that I prefer to carry around (I have the Pixel which may be the largest screen I'll go for), BUT I hate carrying around larger phones like S8+, note 8, iPhone X, etc....so a foldable device is very intriguing to me