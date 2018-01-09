We could be looking at a launch as early as December.

For years, we've dreamed of the day when we can own a smartphone that's able to fold in on itself. This would allow us to carry phones with large displays and easily carry them in our pockets when not using them, but perhaps more important, the idea of using a phone that you can fold is just plain cool.

There have been murmurings of foldable smartphones throughout the industry for quite some time, but now according to a report from The Investor, Samsung is ensuring that this actually becomes a reality with plans to start production of a foldable phone in November 2018.

Assuming that production stays on track for November, we could see a consumer launch of the phone either in December or early 2019. Samsung is supposedly meeting with individuals behind closed doors at CES 2018 this week to show off an early prototype of the device, but Samsung hasn't confirmed this.

Not much is known about the foldable phone yet, but it's said that it'll have a 7.3-inch OLED display that can be folded inside itself for easy pocketability.

Vivo's in-display fingerprint sensor shows the future of smartphone biometrics