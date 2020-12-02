What you need to know
- Samsung has revealed its Android 11 update roadmap.
- The company plans to begin rolling out Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to its flagship devices starting this month.
- A total of 43 Galaxy phones and tablets are eligible for the One UI 3.0 update.
Samsung today released its official Android 11 update roadmap, confirming that the Galaxy S20 series phones will begin receiving the stable One UI 3.0 update this month (via TizenHelp). The list of Galaxy smartphones and tablets eligible for the One UI 3.0 includes over 40 devices, including quite a few entry-level and budget phones. The Galaxy S20 FE, which is one of the best Android phones Samsung launched this year, is surprisingly missing from the list.
The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the only Samsung phones to get the One UI 3.0 update before the end of the year. The Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10 series, and Galaxy S10 series phones will get the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in January. However, it is worth keeping in mind that the One UI 3.0 update roadmap has only been released for Egypt so far. It is possible that the release schedule will vary for other markets.
December 2020
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
January 2021
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
February 2021
- Galaxy Fold
March 2021
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M21
April 2021
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy M51
May 2021
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A21s
June 2021
- Galaxy Tab A
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A01 Core
- Galaxy M11
July 2021
- Galaxy Tab S5e
- Galaxy A30
August 2021
- Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy A20s
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A10
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android Enterprise Essentials will help small businesses secure their data
Have data security needs but don't have a big IT budget? Android Enterprise Essentials might be just what you're looking for.
The Snapdragon 888 is here to turbocharge 2021 Android flagships
The Snapdragon 888 is now official, and the chipset boasts incredible gains across the board from the last-gen Snapdragon 888. The flagship chipset will make its way to phones from 14 manufacturers next year, but Samsung is a curious omission.
Here's your most detailed look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S21+
More renders of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Plus have appeared online, giving us a better look at the design of the upcoming flagship phone. Like the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, the S21+ will feature an Infinity-O display and a redesigned rear camera array.
The Galaxy S20 FE is fantastic, so grab a case to keep it looking good
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.