Samsung Galaxy S20 Series All ThreeSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Samsung has revealed its Android 11 update roadmap.
  • The company plans to begin rolling out Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to its flagship devices starting this month.
  • A total of 43 Galaxy phones and tablets are eligible for the One UI 3.0 update.

Samsung today released its official Android 11 update roadmap, confirming that the Galaxy S20 series phones will begin receiving the stable One UI 3.0 update this month (via TizenHelp). The list of Galaxy smartphones and tablets eligible for the One UI 3.0 includes over 40 devices, including quite a few entry-level and budget phones. The Galaxy S20 FE, which is one of the best Android phones Samsung launched this year, is surprisingly missing from the list.

Samsung One Ui30 RoadmapSource: TizenHelp

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the only Samsung phones to get the One UI 3.0 update before the end of the year. The Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10 series, and Galaxy S10 series phones will get the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in January. However, it is worth keeping in mind that the One UI 3.0 update roadmap has only been released for Egypt so far. It is possible that the release schedule will vary for other markets.

December 2020

  • Galaxy S20
  • Galaxy S20+
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra

January 2021

  • Galaxy Note 20
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Galaxy Z Flip
  • Galaxy Note 10
  • Galaxy Note 10+
  • Galaxy S10
  • Galaxy S10+
  • Galaxy S10 Lite

February 2021

  • Galaxy Fold

March 2021

  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Galaxy Tab S7
  • Galaxy A51
  • Galaxy M31
  • Galaxy M30s
  • Galaxy M21

April 2021

  • Galaxy A50
  • Galaxy M51

May 2021

  • Galaxy Tab S6
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
  • Galaxy A80
  • Galaxy A71
  • Galaxy A70
  • Galaxy A31
  • Galaxy A21s

June 2021

  • Galaxy Tab A
  • Galaxy A11
  • Galaxy A01
  • Galaxy A01 Core
  • Galaxy M11

July 2021

  • Galaxy Tab S5e
  • Galaxy A30

August 2021

  • Galaxy Tab Active Pro
  • Galaxy Tab A 10.1
  • Galaxy A30s
  • Galaxy A20s
  • Galaxy A20
  • Galaxy A10s
  • Galaxy A10

Get More Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.