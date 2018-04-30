Samsung's Galaxy A series is well-known for offering quality phones at affordable price tags, and today Samsung's Indonesia website gave us a look at new two phones coming soon to this lineup — the Galaxy A6 and A6+.
Looking at the two phones, their overall designs are pretty similar to one another. Both phones have 18.5:9 Infinity Displays, resulting in a narrow screen with slim bezels. The regular A6 has a 5.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1480 x 720 whereas the larger A6+ has a 6-inch one set at 2200 x 1080.
Both the A6 and A6+ have rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, face recognition, Bixby Home, Vision, and Reminder (no Bixby Voice, here), 32GB of internal storage, mysterious octa-core processors, and "breathtaking surround sound."
Look inside the handsets, however, and you'll find some notable spec differences. The A6 has a single 16MP rear camera, 16MP front camera, expandable memory up to 256GB, 3GB of RAM, and a 3,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the A6+ has dual 16MP + 5MP rear cameras, 24MP front camera, expandable memory up to 400GB, 4GB of RAM, and a 3,500 mAh battery.
Samsung's yet to announce pricing or availability for the Galaxy A6 and A6+, but since the phones are living loud and proud on the company's official website, it shouldn't be too much longer before this info is made available.