Samsung's Galaxy A series is well-known for offering quality phones at affordable price tags, and today Samsung's Indonesia website gave us a look at new two phones coming soon to this lineup — the Galaxy A6 and A6+.

Looking at the two phones, their overall designs are pretty similar to one another. Both phones have 18.5:9 Infinity Displays, resulting in a narrow screen with slim bezels. The regular A6 has a 5.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1480 x 720 whereas the larger A6+ has a 6-inch one set at 2200 x 1080.

Both the A6 and A6+ have rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, face recognition, Bixby Home, Vision, and Reminder (no Bixby Voice, here), 32GB of internal storage, mysterious octa-core processors, and "breathtaking surround sound."