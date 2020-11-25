What you need to know
- Samsung started rolling out One UI 3.0 to beta testers.
- However, a new bug has emerged which breaks the lockscreen for the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
- Samsung has since pulled the update while it works on a fix.
Samsung just started rolling out betas of One UI 3.0 and Android 11 to its flagship phones, but it's been forced to halt the Galaxy Z Fold 2's rollout due to a serious bug.
As spotted by Tizen Help, the beta update breaks the Fold 2 lockscreen and prevents users from unlocking the phone. This issue presents itself whether you're using a pin, a password, or biometrics.
Samsung has now pulled the release because well, it's pretty show-stopping. Not being able to use your phone at all isn't ideal even for a beta program. The company will probably implement and roll out a fix soon given the severity of the bug — a comment by a representative on the company's official forum already says as much.
Samsung's One UI 3.0 is the next big software update for the smartphone giant. It'll incorporate Google's Android 11 with the company's tweaks for an experience that's unique to Samsung's phones. It's being tested on other phones including the S10 series, though Samsung has yet to announce a general update roadmap at this time.
