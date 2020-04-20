What you need to know
- The latest software update for Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra has been taken off the air.
- It is likely that Samsung decided to pull the update as it caused quite a few issues, including a green tint on the phone's display.
- Samsung has promised that an update to fix the green tint issue will begin rolling out "soon."
Owners of the Exynos 990-powered Galaxy S20 Ultra started reporting a weird green tint on their phone's display last week, after installing the latest April 2020 update. Along with the green tint issue, the update has apparently caused a few camera quality issues and also reduced fast charging speeds for some users. As per a report from SamMobile, Samsung has now taken the latest firmware off the air for Galaxy S20 Ultra users.
While the real reason behind the firmware's removal remains unclear, it is highly likely that Samsung may have taken the decision due to the widespread complaints from users. Not only is the update no longer available to download over the air, but it has also been removed from Samsung's Smart Switch software. What is a little surprising, however, is that the April 2020 update for the vanilla Galaxy S20 and S20+ models is still available.
Samsung has acknowledged the green tint issue and promised that a software update to fix it will be released "as soon as possible." The green tint covers the Galaxy S20 Ultra's display when the refresh rate is set to 120Hz, and the brightness is set below 30% in certain apps. Some of the apps affected by the issue include Samsung Pay, Camera, Snapchat, Telegram, Chrome, and PUBG: Mobile.
