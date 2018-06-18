It's widely expected that 2019 will be the year Samsung finally launches the Galaxy X — its long-awaited foldable/bendable smartphone. Patents from years past have indicated Samsung's been toying around with the idea of a foldable phone for some time, and thanks to a user on Twitter , we now have an idea of what one of those prototypes looked like.

Referred to as "Project V", the above phone was being developed by Samsung between 2015 and 2016 as evident by the UI and clock widget on the home screen. Rather than being a phone with a bendable screen, Project V was similar to ZTE's Axon M in the sense that it had two screens on the front and back.

Project V could be used like a regular phone, but using a hinge mechanism, the second display could be moved to the front for double the screen real-estate.

The photos show that Project V was a pretty chunky gadget, and although its construction isn't quite as refined as the Axon M, it's impressive Samsung had such a similar device ready to go about two years before ZTE.

Samsung's Project V won't ever see a proper release, but it'll be interesting to compare this to the Galaxy X whenever it's actually released.

Based on what we're seeing here, are you glad Samsung canceled Project V or do you think you would have purchased it?

