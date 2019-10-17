In order to begin using Samsung's POS system, you will need to download the Samsung POS app from the Galaxy Store or Play Store and register as a merchant. After you've completed the registration, you'll be able to start accepting contactless payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, or contactless cards from Visa and Mastercard.

On October 15, Samsung announced a partnership with Mobeewave that would enable NFC-capable Samsung devices to accept contactless payments worldwide. The new mobile point of sale system will be known as Samsung Point of Sale (or Samsung POS for short), and will allow for small business owners and merchants to turn their Samsung device into a mPOS terminal "without the need for dongles, cables or additional hardware."

Some of the features of the Samsung POS app include being "able to accept payments up to $100 per transaction right on your Samsung device." It will also send receipts via email, allow you to access real-time sales data and complete sales history, create multiple staff accounts, and supports multiple devices linked to your account.

The announcement comes after Samsung and Mobeewave completed a successful pilot of the system in Canada over the past few months. During the trial, the Samsung POS app racked up over 10,000 downloads. Now, Samsung is ready to start rolling it out to more regions.

However, despite it being touted as a worldwide, the app is currently not available in all regions, meaning it will most likely be rolling out in stages.