Samsung Pay now available for HSBC, First Direct and M&S Bank customers.

Samsung Pay's UK rollout continues today, with the addition of three new banks for Samsung's mobile payment service. From today, customers of HSBC, First Direct and M&S Bank can use Samsung Pay on supported devices, in addition to launch partners MBNA, Nationwide, and Santander.

Samsung Pay's UK bank support is still nowhere near as comprehensive as Android Pay, which covers just about all major high street banks in the country. Nevertheless, the addition of new banks is a step forwards, giving customers more choice when it comes to mobile payments. In today's media release, Samsung notes that more partners, including American Express, will be getting onboard soon.

Samsung Pay currently supports the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 edge, S6 and S6 edge (with a software update) — in addition to the mid-range Galaxy A3 2017 and A5 2017 phones with an over-the-air update. The service will be coming to more Samsung phones in the near future, the company says.

