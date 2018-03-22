No matter what Google decides to call its mobile payment platform, Samsung Pay still remains as the most functional one around. Following big expansions in Mexico and Canada last year, Samsung Pay is now heading to Italy .

Similar to how it works in other markets, Samsung Pay is available on devices such as the Galaxy S9/S9+, Note 8, Gear S3, and more. You can use it to purchase items using both NFC and MST (assuming you have a Samsung device that supports this), meaning Samsung Pay works at virtually any store that accepts regular credit/debit cards.

In addition to the standard Samsung Pay features we've come to know and love, users in Italy will also receive exclusive regional offers, such as 20% off coupons for Daybreak Hotel, EF Education, Leroy Merlin, and Moleskin.

Samsung Pay is rolling out to Italy now, and with this expansion, the service is available in 21 unique markets around the globe.

