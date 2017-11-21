Samsung Pay's expansion throughout other countries heads south of the border.

Android Pay has grown into an incredibly solid mobile payment service over the years, but for a lot of folks, Samsung Pay still reigns supreme. The ability to make payments at both NFC and MST terminals has put Samsung Pay in a league of its own since 2015, and it continues to do so to this very day.

A Samsung Pay page on Samsung's Mexico website was recently spotted, and although specifics on the service in the country are still pretty scarce, it does appear that you can start using it today – November 21, 2017.

Supported devices include the Galaxy S8/S8+, S7/S7 edge, S6 edge+, Note 8, Note 5, J7 Pro, J6 Pro, A7, A5, and A3. There's still no word on which banks or cards are compatible with Samsung Pay, but we'd expect this information to be made available soon.

This is a big step for Samsung Pay, and it's not even the first expansion we've seen this month. Samsung recently added support for debit cards a ton more banks in Canada, making it clear that this is a service the company is dead serious about.

If you live in Mexico and have had a chance to try out Samsung Pay, let us know in the comments below how you're liking it.

Samsung Pay in Canada gains new partners, option to use debit cards