Samsung Pay is one of the best mobile payment solutions to-date, with its two most standout features being Samsung Rewards and its combo of NFC and MST technology that allows you to use it at virtually any sore. On July 27, Samsung announced a new partnership with Chase that brings these goodies over to Chase Pay.

Starting today, you can jump into the Samsung Pay app and link your Chase Pay account. Once this is done, you can use Chase Pay as your primary mobile payment app and make payments with either NFC or Samsung's MST chip.

This is the first time we've seen Samsung open its MST technology to other apps outside of Samsung Pay, and although Chase is the only one that can use it right now, this has us hoping for similar partnerships with other brands down the road.

In addition to being able to use MST with Chase Pay, any payments you make after both accounts are linked will allow you to earn Samsung Rewards points and Chase Ultimate Rewards points in one transaction.

If you're a Chase customer, have you linked your account yet?

