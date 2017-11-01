In other words, Samsung Pay is now actually useful for Canadians.

Although Samsung Pay was originally launched in the summer of 2015, it wasn't made available for Canadian users until late 2016. However, even when the service did launch up north, the only supported partner was CIBC. Samsung Pay is getting its first big expansion in Canada, and it introduces a host of new partners and the ability to finally use debit cards.

The new partners for Samsung Pay in Canada include Interac Debit, Scotiabank, American Express Canada, ATB Financial, Visa Canada, and Mastercard. Cards through these partners can be used on Samsung Pay now, and in addition to them, support for Tangerine and Peoples Card Services will also be rolling out soon.

As mentioned above, this expansion also introduces the ability to connect debit cards to Samsung Pay. Users have previously only been able to use the service with credit cards, and while we would have certainly like to seen this feature added sooner than now, we're still happy that it's finally here.

Per Samsung Electronics Canada's COO and Executive Vice President, Paul Brannen, "We are excited to deliver an industry-leading offering with Samsung Pay that redefines how to simply, more securely and conveniently use smartphones for a variety of payment experiences so that Canadians are not without the card they need."

