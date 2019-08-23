What you need to know
- Galaxy Tab S6 can now be pre-ordered in the U.S. directly from the Samsung website.
- The flagship Android tablet starts at $650.
- Galaxy Tab S6 variants with 4G LTE connectivity are expected to be available sometime later this year.
Samsung introduced its high-end Galaxy Tab S6 Android tablet last month. The tablet, which happens to be a significant step-up over its predecessor in many areas, is now available for pre-order from the company's website in the U.S.
For now, Samsung is only offering the Tab S6 in Wi-Fi only variants, which will begin shipping on September 6. As announced by the company last month, it plans to release variants of the tablet with built-in 4G LTE connectivity later in the year.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. While the 128GB variant is priced at $650, you will need to pay $730 for the 256GB variant. You can pre-order any of the two variants from Samsung's website in Cloud Blue, Mountain Gray, or Rose Blush colors.
Those who pre-order the tablet can get 50% off the Book Cover keyboard, which has a list price of $180 on the Samsung website. Additionally, Samsung is offering 4 months of free YouTube Premium subscription and up to $350 when you trade in your old phone or tablet.
The Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED panel surrounded by quad speakers that have been tuned by AKG. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the back of the tablet is a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera offering a 123-degree field-of-view. The tablet also features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, 7,030mAh battery, DeX 2.0 support, and an all-new S Pen.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
With a Snapdragon 855 processor, DeX 2.0 support, and a versatile S Pen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a compelling alternative to Windows-based convertibles. For a more laptop-like experience, however, you will need to get the tablet with the Book Cover keyboard.
