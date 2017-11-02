Now you can sample the latest tasty treat.

After an early roll-out that saw a couple people get in on the update early, Samsung has officially announced that it has opened its beta program for testing Android 8.0 Oreo on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Not only does it bump the core Android version to 8.0, but the beta update also includes the latest "Samsung Experience" version 9.0, which is shaping up to be a nice jump up from version 8.5 launched with the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung says that the software being previewed here will be closely related to what launches on the "next flagship Galaxy device" — aka the Galaxy S9.

As usual, there are a few caveats here. For those of us in the U.S. to get in on the beta, we'll need to have a Sprint, T-Mobile or U.S. unlocked version of the Galaxy S8 or S8+. (For what it's worth, I wasn't prompted for the registration until I put an active SIM in my phone.) If you're in the UK, you need to have a non-carrier SIM-free model. Unfortunately the Note 8 isn't included in the beta at this time — though we can expect to see very similar software on the Note 8 when it exits beta.

The process of signing up for the Oreo beta is pretty simple. Just download the Samsung+ app from Google Play (or Samsung Members app outside of the U.S.), sign in with your Samsung Account and wait to see if you receive the prompt to enroll in the app — it'll show up right on the main screen.

Last year's beta program for testing Nougat on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge was severely limited at first to just several thousand people, but Samsung has bumped that up this year to 10,000. It does say that there will be "additional rounds" of registration, but it isn't clear if that means it will open up more slots overall.

Have you enrolled in the beta program on your Galaxy S8 or S8+ yet? Let us know in the comments!

Press release:

