Now you can sample the latest tasty treat.
After an early roll-out that saw a couple people get in on the update early, Samsung has officially announced that it has opened its beta program for testing Android 8.0 Oreo on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Not only does it bump the core Android version to 8.0, but the beta update also includes the latest "Samsung Experience" version 9.0, which is shaping up to be a nice jump up from version 8.5 launched with the Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung says that the software being previewed here will be closely related to what launches on the "next flagship Galaxy device" — aka the Galaxy S9.
As usual, there are a few caveats here. For those of us in the U.S. to get in on the beta, we'll need to have a Sprint, T-Mobile or U.S. unlocked version of the Galaxy S8 or S8+. (For what it's worth, I wasn't prompted for the registration until I put an active SIM in my phone.) If you're in the UK, you need to have a non-carrier SIM-free model. Unfortunately the Note 8 isn't included in the beta at this time — though we can expect to see very similar software on the Note 8 when it exits beta.
The process of signing up for the Oreo beta is pretty simple. Just download the Samsung+ app from Google Play (or Samsung Members app outside of the U.S.), sign in with your Samsung Account and wait to see if you receive the prompt to enroll in the app — it'll show up right on the main screen.
Last year's beta program for testing Nougat on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge was severely limited at first to just several thousand people, but Samsung has bumped that up this year to 10,000. It does say that there will be "additional rounds" of registration, but it isn't clear if that means it will open up more slots overall.
Have you enrolled in the beta program on your Galaxy S8 or S8+ yet? Let us know in the comments!
Press release:
Samsung Experience 9.0 Beta Now Available
Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of the Samsung Experience 9.0 beta, part of the Galaxy beta program which offers select customers a chance to experience new features available through the Galaxy ecosystem.
Previously known as TouchWiz, Samsung Experience is based on the Android OS and has expanded beyond the user interface to provide Galaxy users with a consistent and seamless experience across all Samsung mobile software, apps and services. This change is in recognition of the increasing suite of unique services Samsung has developed for the Galaxy devices.
Following Samsung Experience version 8.5, which was released with the Galaxy Note8, Samsung Experience 9.0 is based on the latest version of the operating system built on the Android Oreo UI and UX, and will be available on the next flagship Galaxy device.
Samsung is launching a Samsung Experience 9.0 beta program for select customers. Starting on November 2, 2017, Galaxy S8 and S8+ users based in South Korea, the U.S. and the U.K*. will have the opportunity to preview the upcoming Samsung Experience 9.0 before its official release, with additional rounds of registration.
The beta period will allow Samsung to gather helpful insights and feedback from customers on their first impressions of the Samsung Experience 9.0 beta's performance** and usability during the testing period*** to develop a more reliable, high-performing software package and provide Galaxy users with an improved and optimized experience.
To apply for the program, users must have an active Samsung Account and meet certain requirements. The Galaxy beta program may be provided via the Samsung Members app or the Samsung+ app for the U.S., which are available through the Google Play store or Galaxy Apps, depending on the user's country of residence.
Reader comments
I just enrolled. Waiting for the update.
I enrolled and am installing. It takes just a few minutes for your phone to be able to get the beta. Go back and manually check. Should be there.
where did the enroll notification show?
At the top of the home page in the Samsung+ app. Just under the Home icon.
Yup enrollment done here, but no OTA yet.
Downloading the update now.
Enrolled but no update yet. Unlocked S8
Same here. US unlocked get this?
Samsung originally said T-Mobile and Sprint only, but the enrollment page says that the U.S. unlocked is included.
takes about 10 minutes after you sign up to get it pushed to your phone, i'm downloading on my unlocked s8+ now!
Yes! Downloading now on my unlocked S8. Using Verizon currently...
What about the note 8?? I think the note should get Oreo before the Galaxy for sure but that's just my thought...
Nope, nothing on the Note 8. FWIW the Note already has a newer version of Samsung Experience — 8.5 to the GS8/S8+'s 8.1. No indication if they'll test Oreo in open beta on the Note 8.
You're eligible for the beta if you're on the US unlocked model as well. That's what I'm using (on AT&T) and I was accepted into the beta. I'm downloading the Oreo beta to my phone as I'm typing this. :)
Hmmm....I have an unlocked G8 that I am using on Verizon. Doesn't appear I was offered to enroll. I do have the Samsung+ app...
Also, it wouldn't show up on the sideloaded APK I got yesterday for Samsung+
You need to delete and redownload the playstore version to get the beta notification. At least that's what happened with me.
Unlocked S8. Just downloaded. Won't have time to mess with it until after work tonight.
Thanks. We were wondering about your availability.
The Samsung + app isn't available in the UK play store?
Edit: it's showing in the Samsung members app for UK users.
Also UK is limited to 5,000 people it says. First come first served.
in UK you need to use Samsung Members app.
I'm so happy the update is downloading now
Enrolled from the UK, now waiting...fingers crossed
If you don't see the register option in the Samsung+ app, clear data/cache and then it should show up. After enrolling, reboot and you should be able to manually check for a software update and begin downloading.
The wait begins...
When I registered I got a message saying "Thanks for supporting the Beta program. You will receive the update when it is official." Does that mean I was too late? Have waited 10 min, haven't gotten the update.