Bixby voice is finally here!... If you live in the U.S. and are granted access to the early access program, that is.
Interested in trying out Samsung's Bixby voice-controlled assistant? Samsung is offering Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners in the U.S. an opportunity to gain early access to its AI assistant as part of an early access program for beta testing the new service.
Samsung introduced Bixby as its voice assistant competitor against the other established brands (Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant) and went as far as building the feature right into the hardware of it's latest flagships — but the voice capabilities just weren't ready at launch. Instead, Bixby in its current state has offered users an experience similar to Google Now, with the notorious Bixby button on the left side of the phone offering quick access to an incomplete visual assistant, along with Bixby Vision functionality built into the phone's camera software which also feels somewhat limited in its current state.
Samsung claims Bixby will be able to handle complex voice instruction and allow you to control connected devices around your home.
Once fully implemented, though, Samsung has big plans for Bixby. It's designed to assist you across multiple different apps using a combination of voice and touch controls, backed by machine learning capabilities that will learn and remember your routine and help you complete tasks more efficiently. Samsung claims Bixby will be able to understand and handle complex voice instructions and allow you to connect and control the growing number of connected devices found around the home.
Samsung plans to continuously update Bixby and intends to add support for additional languages, new features, more third-party apps and devices other than the Galaxy S8 and S8+. No word on when Bixby will be ready for a full release, so we'll have to wait and see how this early access testing goes before we determine whether Bixby can leapfrog Alexa and Google Assistant as the superior voice assistant on Android.
Sign up for the Bixby Early Access Program
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
Samsung is offering the U.S. a sneak peak of Bixby's voice capabilities
just a sneak peak because the rest of the capabilities doesn't work
Signed up!
Nobody cared before, nobody cares now.
Signed up. Hope I get to try it finally
We will see how this works soon I hope