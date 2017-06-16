Bixby voice is finally here!... If you live in the U.S. and are granted access to the early access program, that is.

Interested in trying out Samsung's Bixby voice-controlled assistant? Samsung is offering Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners in the U.S. an opportunity to gain early access to its AI assistant as part of an early access program for beta testing the new service.

Samsung introduced Bixby as its voice assistant competitor against the other established brands (Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant) and went as far as building the feature right into the hardware of it's latest flagships — but the voice capabilities just weren't ready at launch. Instead, Bixby in its current state has offered users an experience similar to Google Now, with the notorious Bixby button on the left side of the phone offering quick access to an incomplete visual assistant, along with Bixby Vision functionality built into the phone's camera software which also feels somewhat limited in its current state.

Samsung claims Bixby will be able to handle complex voice instruction and allow you to control connected devices around your home.

Once fully implemented, though, Samsung has big plans for Bixby. It's designed to assist you across multiple different apps using a combination of voice and touch controls, backed by machine learning capabilities that will learn and remember your routine and help you complete tasks more efficiently. Samsung claims Bixby will be able to understand and handle complex voice instructions and allow you to connect and control the growing number of connected devices found around the home.

Samsung plans to continuously update Bixby and intends to add support for additional languages, new features, more third-party apps and devices other than the Galaxy S8 and S8+. No word on when Bixby will be ready for a full release, so we'll have to wait and see how this early access testing goes before we determine whether Bixby can leapfrog Alexa and Google Assistant as the superior voice assistant on Android.

Sign up for the Bixby Early Access Program